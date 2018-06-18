Piccadilly plans new prototype restaurant at Juban Crossing in Denham Springs

Piccadilly will open its new restaurant prototype in Denham Springs at Juban Crossing.

The prototype will have a “modern ambiance,” complete with healthier menu options and an open kitchen where customers can see food being prepared in front of them, says Max Jordan, Piccadilly vice president of marketing.

The Baton Rouge-based restaurant group announced last month that it was scoping out locations in the Capital Region for a new restaurant model slated to debut in January 2019.

A high-performing Piccadilly restaurant in Denham Springs closed after the August 2016 flood, Jordan says, contributing to the company’s decision to test out the full-service prototype there.

“Juban Crossing is an up-and-coming retail area, and from a demographic standpoint, it’s a good location with high traffic and a lot of future growth,” he says.

Like a standard Piccadilly, about 60 people will work in the restaurant. However, the new digs will take up about 7,000 square feet—much smaller than the typical 12,000- to 15,000-square-foot Piccadilly restaurant. Along with the traditional menu of comfort foods, the new prototype will also feature healthier options.

In addition to the prototype, the company is also launching its Piccadilly To Go concept in Baton Rouge at 216 Lee Drive in a few months. Piccadilly CEO Azam Malik says current plans do not include attaching a Piccadilly To Go to the Juban Crossing space.

Founded in 1944, Piccadilly has 40 restaurants across seven southeastern states.