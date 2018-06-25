Two former Cracker Barrel stores sold by Circle K in Baton Rouge area

Two former Cracker Barrel convenience stores in the Capital Region that closed following a 2016 merger with Circle K were sold on Friday.

Circle K sold a store in St. Gabriel to Sandz Investments LLC for $487,500. The store is located on La. 30, near La. 74, and is located on a one-acre site. The buyer was represented by Brent Struthers at Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, and the sellers were represented by Mark Hebert and Ellis McKnight of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.

The site was sold with no restrictions, Hebert says, so the buyer intends to open a convenience store on the site.

A second store at the corner of Old Hammond Highway and Millerville Road—the very first Cracker Barrel to open in Baton Rouge—was sold for $240,000 to Brookwood-Miller Village LLC. In that deal, Hebert represented both the buyer and seller.

The Millerville site will be torn down and remarketed with additional property on the corner pad, Hebert says.

Circle K still has a pair of former Cracker Barrel stores for sale, one at 11450 Airline Highway near Siegen Lane and other at 4536 Plank Road.