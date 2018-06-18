OPEC looks for modest output hike

OPEC is discussing a relatively modest production increase before its meeting in Vienna this week, an attempt to bridge the gap between Russia’s push for a big rise and Iran’s insistence that no change is needed, Bloomberg reports.



While a compromise may be necessary to overcome vocal opposition from Tehran, Baghdad and Caracas, it could mean the resulting supply boost is smaller than oil traders—or indeed the U.S. President Donald Trump—had been anticipating. Crude prices rallied in London this morning after two weeks of losses, trading near $74 a barrel.



Members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries are discussing an agreement that delivers 300,000 to 600,000 barrels a day of additional oil supply to global markets over the next few months, according to people briefed on the talks. If agreed, that would be smaller than the 1.5 million-barrel-a-day quota increase that Russia has proposed.

The push by some OPEC members to boost production reflects both internal and external pressures. Within the group, Venezuela’s oil output has collapsed to the lowest since the 1950s due to industry mismanagement, and Iran’s petroleum exports are subject to renewed U.S. sanctions. These twin crises could remove 1.5 million barrels a day from the market by next year, while also giving those two nations an incentive to block any efforts to fill the gap.

