Office building near Airline Highway bought for $940k

Bart Farmer, managing partner of Workforce Group, bought an office building near the Airline and Old Hammond highways intersection for $940,000 in a deal that closed Monday afternoon.

Farmer, through FRC LLC, purchased the building, located on Fenway Ave., from Ridgeland Properties LLC and its managing members Levert Land Company and Rathborne Properties, who had been leasing the property since they purchased it from Cox Communications, according to listing agent Lance Ginn with Beau Box Commercial Real Estate. Farmer couldn’t be reached by this afternoon’s deadline for details.

Cox built the 10,300-square-foot building in 1999 and used it as production and post-production studio and office space.

Workforce Group, a staffing and disaster assistance company, will be occupying the building. Ashley Mackey Daigle with Tom Mackey Properties represented the buyer.