As offers come in, Spanish Town Market owners looking for ‘right fit’

As the owners of the historic Spanish Town Market begin to consider multiple offers from prospective buyers, they’re focused on finding a buyer who will preserve and carry on the market’s legacy.

“For us, it’s about finding the right fit,” says Jenna Blanche, who has owned the shop since 2013 with her husband, Taylor.

At least five potential buyers have inquired about the business, which dates back more than a century and is listed for sale for $120,000, which includes equipment. The sale does not include the building at 701 Spanish Town Road that houses the market. Since putting the business on the market earlier this month, the Blanches and their staff have been cleaning up and and scheduling tours for interested buyers.

They plan to keep the shop open until they find new owners, and are aiming to sell shop by the end of the year. The couple decided to sell the business after Jenna Blanche was accepted to into a graduate program at Tulane University.