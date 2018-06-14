No. 1 on the list: Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management was the top financial investment firm in Baton Rouge based on local asset amount, but Edward Jones has been climbing rapidly since it opened in 2014.

Merrill Lynch has more than $5.6 billion in local assets and has stayed at the top of Business Report’s annual ranking of investment firms for several years.

However, since launching in Baton Rouge four years ago, Edward Jones has reached No. 3 on the list with $3.9 billion in assets.

Edward Jones wasn’t even ranked last year. Firms must have at least $115 million in local assets to be included in the ranking. All data used comes from the businesses themselves.

See Business Report’s full ranking of the area’s largest 22 local financial investment firms in the current issue, and look for a ranking of Louisiana’s heavy equipment dealers and a ranking of transportation logistics companies in the new Business Report issue that hits stands next week.