News roundup: Valero Energy restarts hydrocracker at Meraux refinery … Kellogg’s recalling Honey Smacks cereal after salmonella outbreak … US down three oil rigs

Reboot: Valero Energy Corp restarted the hydrocracker at its 125,000 barrel per day refinery in Meraux on Thursday night after completing four days of compressor repairs, sources familiar with plant operations told Reuters. Valero plans to shut the hydrocracker again in early July for a catalyst change. The hydrocracker uses hydrogen and a catalyst under high pressure and heat to convert gas oil to motor fuel. Read the full story.

Food poisoning: Kellogg’s is recalling its Honey Smacks cereal after officials linked it to a salmonella outbreak in Louisiana and 30 other states, NOLA.com reports. As of Thursday night, 73 salmonella cases had been reported across the country, with two cases in Louisiana, according to the Centers for Disease Control. No deaths have been reported. See the full map with cases. Michigan-based Kellogg sats its launched an investigation into the manufacturer of the cereal. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Rig count: The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. decreased by three this week to 1,059, but Louisiana gained a rig, Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes reports. At this time a year ago, though, there were 933 active rigs. Among other major oil- and gas-producing states: New Mexico and North Dakota each added three rigs, Texas lost four, Alaska lost two, and Colorado, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia each lost one.