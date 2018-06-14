News roundup: Research Park Corp. selects new CEO … LSU named one of the South’s top 10 game design schools … Company provides insurance for Uber, Lyft riders

New CEO: Genevieve Silverman has the “interim” label removed and was appointed Thursday as president and CEO of the Research Park Corporation. The decision comes six months after Byron Clayton departed the position, with Silverman serving in the interim role since then. The change is effective immediately. Previously, Silverman was executive director for NexusLA.

Game design win: LSU was ranked ninth for its Digital Media Arts & Engineering and Computer Science and Engineering programs by Animation Career Review on its “Top 10 Game Design Schools and Colleges in the South,” list. LSU was the only Louisiana school and only Southeastern Conference school to make the site’s rankings. See the LSU announcement.

Not that kind of gap insurance: Avid Uber and Lyft users can now get an insurance policy in case anything happens along the ride. Startup SURE has launched a service called RideSafe that allows passengers to buy accidental medical, death and dismemberment insurance coverage. While ride-hailing companies typically provide liability insurance coverage for U.S. drivers that would cover passengers in an accident, this product aims to fill in any potential gaps. The company announced it would also introduce coverage in the future for people riding in autonomous vehicles. Read the full story.

