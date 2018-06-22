News roundup: Raising Cane’s employees sacked after viral video of health code violations …  Backup driver of autonomous Uber was watching Hulu before fatal crash … Giuliani heads to Lafayette

Pass the tea: Employees at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in the Kansas City, Missouri, area have been fired in the wake of a viral video. In the video, NOLA.com reports, employees are heard laughing as one woman stirs the tea, her arm submerged in a pitcher, before pouring the beverage into a dispenser. Raising Cane’s COO AJ Kumaran said in a statement company officials “take the safety and quality of our food very seriously, and we will not tolerate any actions that compromise these standards.” Read the full story.



Uber update: The backup “safety driver” in an Uber self-driving vehicle that killed a pedestrian in March was streaming the popular television show “The Voice” on her mobile phone in the moments before the crash, according to police in Arizona. Bloomberg reports that documents filed by the Tempe Police Department refute driver Rafaela Vasquez’s claims to federal investigators that she wasn’t using her phone when the car struck and killed a woman who was crossing the street at night. Vasquez could face vehicular manslaughter charges. Read the full story.



Giuliani in Cajun Country: Mayor Rudy Giuliani will be in Lafayette on Monday to support the congressional campaign of Josh Guillory, according to an announcement from Amy Jones, a political consultant for Guillory. Giuliani sparked controversy among officials in the Republican Party this week when he backed the candidate, who employs the former mayor’s girlfriend—GOP fundraiser Jennifer LeBlanc. At a time when the president is aggressively working to sway GOP primaries in conservative areas where he’s popular, Republican leaders worry that Giuliani will give Guillory the imprimatur of Trump’s blessing, even though the president hasn’t endorsed in the race.