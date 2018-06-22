News roundup: OPEC optimistic about requested oil-supply increase … Chipotle announces new menu offerings, assembly line changes … Delta Air Lines bans ‘pit bull type’ dogs

On the supply side: OPEC inched closer to an agreement that would allow an oil-supply increase after positive talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Bloomberg reports Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh says he had a good meeting with his Saudi counterpart in Vienna today, and he isn’t feeling pessimistic about the possibility for a compromise. His comments suggest oil consumers from the U.S. to India and China could soon find some relief from high prices. Read the full story.



Tortilla time: Chipotle announced Thursday it is adding quesadillas, nachos, milkshakes, avocado tostadas and an updated salad to its menu, a big change for the company, which has always kept a deliberately small range of options for customers. The New York Times reports the company will have to buy new grills and craft a new assembly workflow for the rollout over the next several months, and after the company’s struggle with health violations, it has to get this right. Read the full story.

In the dog house: As the latest decision in the back and forth between airlines and pet owners, Delta Air Lines says it will no longer allow passengers to fly with “pit bull type” dogs as service or support animals. Delta cites “growing safety concerns” that include a recent incident in which two workers were bitten. The updated policy, which takes effect July 10, also limits passengers to one emotional support animal. Read the full story.