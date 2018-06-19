News roundup: Louisiana Workforce Commission awarded $1.27M from US Department of Labor … Louisiana Technology Park welcomes new tenant … Customers satisfied even as auto insurance prices increase

Not fired: Louisiana Workforce Commission’s apprenticeship division was awarded a $1.27 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to expand apprenticeship programs across the state, LWC announced today. Key focuses of the grant will be providing money for employers to both create new programs as well as upgrade existing apprentice programs. The grant will extend the Apprenticeship Division’s operations through until November 2020.

Moving in a snap: ZAPT, an on-demand moving and delivery company for homes and businesses, is the newest tenant in the Louisiana Technology Park. Zapt announced last week it would be opening in the Baton Rouge area. The company offers flat rate prices, online notifications tracking and live support for moving through an app and in person.

In the glovebox: Despite steadily increasing premiums, auto insurance customers are more satisfied with their carriers than ever, according to J.D. Power’s 2018 U.S. auto insurance study. In the southeast region, which includes Louisiana, the insurance company with the highest satisfaction was Tennessee-based Farm Bureau Insurance, followed by Auto-Owners Insurance and Geico. See the report.