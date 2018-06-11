News roundup: Louisiana lawmakers gather ahead of third special session … Disney titan steps down after hugging complaints … IHOb reveals reason for name change  

Tax talks: Ahead of a third special session this year, Louisiana lawmakers are restarting talks about a possible sales tax deal that could lessen the budget cuts hitting state services in three weeks. Senate President John Alario says House and Senate leaders, along with other lawmakers, met today to try to broker a tax compromise. Alario said he expects more meetings ahead of the special session opening next week. The hope, Alario says, is to start the special session with the parameters of a deal in hand. Read the full story.

Dumped by Disney: The animation titan behind Toy Story, Cars and Frozen will not be returning to work, The New York Times reports. John Lasseter has been on leave from the Walt Disney Company for months following complaints about unwanted workplace hugging. Disney announced Friday that Lasseter will take on a consulting role until the end of the year and then leave permanently. Lasseter served as the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation studio and Pixar Animation Studios, which he helped found. Disney did not name replacements. Read the full story.

B for burger: IHOP, which teased a name change to IHOb earlier this month, says the “b” is to promote its burger menu. The company already has burgers on the menu but is adding a line made of Black Angus ground beef. The chain first started using the IHOb name last week—without disclosing the reason why—on social media, on its website and for in-store promotions and hasn’t said whether it will be permanent. Read the full story.