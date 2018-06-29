News roundup: Louisiana Checkbook launches Monday … 10 months of Nevada pot sales exceed year-end projection … AT&T, Sprint up their charges

State register: Louisiana is upgrading the website that lets users track government spending and renaming it Louisiana Checkbook, heeding a bill passed during the regular legislative session. The updated and redesigned site should have be user-friendly, which lawmakers hope will draw more eyeballs to the website. The site will allow residents to search by spending type, agency and fiscal year, with interactive charts and graphs and ability to download data. Read the full story.

Marijuana money: Tax collections on recreational marijuana sales in Nevada have exceeded projections for the entire fiscal year in just the first 10 months since they became legal last July. The combined revenues from medical and recreational marijuana are now at 110% of what was projected for all of fiscal 2018—a total of $55.5 million so far. Overall sales have reached $433.5 million. Read the full story.

Can you hear me now? AT&T Inc. and Sprint Corp. have recently raised the administrative fees they charge customers, moves that will bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in additional revenue for the companies, The Wall Street Journal reports. AT&T, the nation’s second-largest carrier by subscribers, has more than doubled the administrative fee it tacks on to the bottom of many wireless customers’ bills. The monthly fee recently hit $1.99, up from $1.26 earlier this year and 76 cents in 2017. Read the full story.