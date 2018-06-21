News roundup: Hi Nabor launches online ordering service at Baton Rouge store … Louisiana wild boar sausage maker under fire after business folds … Louisiana no longer top for incarceration  

One click: Hi Nabor has begun offering online grocery shopping, joining local grocers such as Rouses, Alexander’s Highland Market, Matherne’s Market downtown that have also added similar services over the past six months. Customers can shop online at HiNabor.com, and schedule a time to pick up their groceries at the Jones Creek location, between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. A flat $4.95 fee is charged for online orders.

Andouille angst: Two Run Farm, a company that slaughtered feral hogs as wild boar for restaurants and grocery sausage in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, has gone under, and investors are accusing the owner of fraud and breach of contract. The federal lawsuit was filed by investors who’d hoped to expand by having Two Run Farm owner Charles Munford make their sausage for retail, only to have Munford fold. Read the full story.



Incarceration capital no more: Oklahoma has claimed the title of “the world’s prison capital,” surpassing Louisiana as the state with the highest incarceration rate in the country. According to a report from the non profit Prison Policy Initiative, Oklahoma now incarcerates 1,079 people per 100,000 population, or over 1% of the state population in 2016, according to the most recent figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.