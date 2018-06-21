News roundup: Gravitational-Wave Observatory named a historic site … Canada prepares for marijuana legalization … Intel CEO resigns after relationship with employee

Making history: The Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory in Livingston, where gravitational waves were first observed in 2015, was named a historic site by the American Physical Society today, WAFB-TV reports. Other sites awarded the title include the BM Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, New York, and Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. See the full story.

Mail order marijuana: With nationwide marijuana legalization in Canada becoming official on Oct. 17, the industry is shaping up differently than it did in U.S. states with similar legalization. Age limits, government involvement in distribution and sales, and access to banking are the biggest differences. Canadians also will be allowed to order cannabis online and have it delivered through the mail. See the full story.

Intel intel: Intel Corp CEO Brian Krzanich resigned after the company determined he violated company policy by having a past consensual relationship with an Intel employee, The Wall Street Journal reports. The company said that a continuing investigation by internal and external counsel confirmed a violation of Intel’s nonfraternization policy, which applies to all managers. Chief Financial Officer Robert Swan will become interim CEO, effective immediately. Read the full story.

