News roundup: Glen Post is 31st among highest paid CEOs in US … Louisiana still supports Trump … Vermont drivers and state to get $6.5M from VW

Posted up: Outgoing CenturyLink CEO Glen Post was the highest paid top executive in Louisiana last year with salary of $14.3 million, but a recent study conducted Equilar and The Associated Press shows that Post is ranked no. 31 among the highest paid CEOs from each state Georgia was home of the highest-paid CEO—Frank J. Bisignano of First Data, who was awarded a total compensation of $102 million in 2017. See the full ranking.

Trump approval: Louisiana’s disapproval of President Donald Trump has increased by 7% since January 2017, while his 60% approval rating remains steady over that same period, according to an interactive data set from Morning Consult. In only three other states does Trump have a higher approval rating as well as a higher net approval rating (25%). Morning Consult surveys registered voters across the country about the president daily and compiles it into a monthly report.

Beetlejuice: The state of Vermont and people who bought certain Volkswagen diesel models that were rigged to cheat on emissions tests will be getting a total of $6.5 million from the automaker after a court ruling. Under the terms of the settlement, VW will pay Vermont consumers up to $1,000 for each qualifying VW, Audi and Porsche vehicle from the model years 2009 to 2016 sold or leased in the state. VW will also pay $3.6 million, minus expenses and administration, into the state’s general fund. See the full story.