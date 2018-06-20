News roundup: Frac-sand company purchases two Louisiana mines … Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority threatens to sue Plaquemine Parish … Amazon unveils clothes shopping service

Louisiana sand: Shale Support, an oil and gas frac-sand and logistical solutions provider has purchased two natural mines in Kinder and central Louisiana, the company announced today. The mines will be used to produce the fine sand sold by Shale Support and will add 2 million tons of capacity, increasing the organization’s total capacity to 5.0 million tons annually. See the full announcement.

Lawsuit: The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority board is threatening to sue Plaquemine Parish if it doesn’t issue permits allowing the environmental review to move forward with the proposed Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion by June 29, NOLA.com reports. The Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion project is of the keystone proposals of the state’s $50 billion Coastal Master Plan adopted last year and would reconnect the Mississippi River with nearby wetlands. See the full story.

Free returns: Amazon unrolled a new subscription product today called Prime Wardrobe to compete with other online clothing sellers like Stitch Fix, ABC News reports. Wardrobe lets Amazon Prime members in the U.S. order items in various sizes, colors and styles and have them delivered for free. Then they have seven days to try the clothes on and can return items for free. See the full story.