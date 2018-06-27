News roundup: Entrepreneurs, inventors wanted for medical pitch contest … Baton Rouge pool builder featured on HGTV … New CPEX CEO takes over

Pitches wanted: Start-ups, entrepreneurs and small business owners who think they might have the next greatest medical idea, product or service are invited to apply to the Get Started Medical pitch contest at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for a chance to win a $2,500 prize on Aug. 30. Candidates interested in pitching their idea can apply online through July 15.



HGTV: Lucas Firmin Pools, a custom pool builder in Baton Rouge, is currently being featured on HGTV.com. As a part of HGTV.com’s Outdoor Spaces section, a photo gallery titled, “8 Refreshing Cocktail Pools for Small Outdoor Spaces”, features work designed and built by Lucas Firmin Pools.

CPEX: Camille Manning-Broome will take over as the President and Ceo of the Center for Planning Excellence on July 1, succeeding Elizabeth “Boo” Thomas in the position, according to a CPEX announcement. Thomas has been the center’s longtime director, having founded the organization in 2006 after it sprouted out of the master plan initiative Plan Baton Rouge which she also ran. Thomas announced her retirement in February.