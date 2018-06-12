News roundup: Edwards signs campus ‘free speech’ bill … Louisiana receives $1 million for conservation projects … NFIB says small business optimism soaring  

Pleading the first: A measure aimed at protecting controversial speakers’ at Louisiana colleges was signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Colleges and universities have to define and spell out free speech rights under the new law. Colleges will also have to make clear that students can’t expect to be shielded from opinions they find offensive or disagreeable, and must report to the state how they are carrying out the law’s requirements. The bill stemmed in part from the disruption of conservative speakers at the University of California at Berkeley, although no major incidents have surfaced in Louisiana. Read the full story.



Offshore revenue sharing: Louisiana will get nearly $1 million from federal offshore lease revenues for outdoor recreation and conservation projects. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced Monday that the money is part of the $61.6 million distributed around the country through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act. Louisiana’s share is $992,393 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, but the Department of the Interior did not indicate the projects to be paid for with the money. Read the full story.

Looking up: The Small Business Optimism Index increased in May to the second highest level in the survey’s 45-year history, the National Federation of Independent Business reports. The index, based on self-reported data from NFIB’s 325,000 members, sustained high levels through April that were driven by the highest ever reports of improved profits. Small businesses reported high numbers in compensation, profits, and sales trends. About 20% of small business owners are planning price increases, the highest since 2008 and a signal of a strong economy. Read the report.

