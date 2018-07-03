News roundup: Denham Springs high schoolers are getting paid to attend summer classes … Louisiana Rep. Julie Stokes reveals how her disagreement with U.S. Sen. John Kennedy began … Lafayette microbrewery makes multiple attempts to raise funds to open

It pays to go to class: Livingston Parish schools are participating in a $2.8 million statewide initiative to offer career-focused classes to students this summer. The new program is called Jump Start Summer and is being offered to about 1,900 students at 46 school districts. In Livingston Parish, the school system is offering four-week courses in carpentry, welding, electrical, culinary, medical assistant and JavaScript. One hundred and seven students are enrolled in six courses, with a total cost of about $150,000, school officials say. The average stipend for students is $600. Read the full story.

How it all started: The long-standing feud between Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and Republican State Rep. Julie Stokes of Kenner started on Twitter. As Manship School News Service reports, Stokes—who is running to replace former Secretary of State Tom Schedler—says Kennedy told her he disliked her because she sent out two positive tweets about one of his opponents when he ran for the U.S. Senate in 2016. Kennedy has since often spoken out against stokes publicly and said on a conservative radio talk show in March that Stokes should switch parties, to Democrat from Republican. Read the full story.

Micro-brews, macro-perseverance: A microbrewery in Lafayette that’s suffered financial setbacks is still trying to open this fall, but they need funds to build the breweys bathroom and bar area. The Daily Advertiser reports that Sawbriar Brewery, owned by Jessica and John Paul, failed meet their initial $25,000 crowdfunding goal on Kickstarter. Now the Pauls say they’re going to launch a new crowdfunding attempt this week with a smaller goal of $10,000. Jessica Paul says the couple will ask donors for less and reward them more this time around. Read the full story.