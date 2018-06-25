News Roundup: Baton Rouge rolls out online registration for parish vendors … Nominate a candidate for a Livingston Parish ‘Future 5’ award … Gas prices down in Baton Rouge for second week in a row

Digital upgrade: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced the launch of the Vendor Self Service portal Monday, a website that streamlines the processes used by vendors to register and do business with city-parish government without going to the city offices. Current vendors can access the VSS portal online with login information that will be mailed to them; non vendors can register on the site. See the full announcement.

Awards nominations wanted: Young professionals who live, work and or volunteer in Livingston Parish will have an opportunity to be recognized through the inaugural “Livingston Future 5” awards at the Livingston Young Professionals Annual Meeting hosted by the chamber of commerce on July 31. The award is presented to five area professionals between the ages of 21 and 40. Nominations for the award can be made online and the deadline to nominate a candidate is July 12.

At the pump: For the second week in a row, gas prices fell in the Capital City, according to GasBuddy.com. Surveying 361 gas stations in the area, the site found the average gas price on Sunday, June 24 was $2.50 per gallon, but Baton Rouge residents still pay much less than the national average, $2.83 per gallon. Gas prices in the capital city on Sunday, June 24 were almost 50 cents higher than the same day in 2017.