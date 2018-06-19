News roundup: Baton Rouge author a national book award finalist … Kellogg Foundation study explores economic impact of racial disparities … Supreme Court to hear Apple app management case

True crime: Baton Rouge author Chris Russo Blackwood’s first book, My Brother’s Keeper, A Thirty-Year Quest to Bring Two Killers to Justice, is a finalist in the true-crime category of the 2018 International Book Awards sponsored by American Book Fest. My Brother’s Keeper explores the bond between brothers Gary and Ted Kergan that lives on even after Gary’s disappearance in 1984. See the full list of award nominees.

Economic impact: Racial disparities in Louisiana and specifically in New Orleans hinder economic growth and if improved would help the state, according to a recent study published by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. In Louisiana, 56% of jobs will require some post-secondary education by 2020, but only 43% of blacks and 37% of Native Americans have achieved some post-secondary education, compared to 56% of whites, the study says. Read the full report.

App monopoly: The Supreme Court on Monday announced that it will consider a case that asks whether consumers can sue Apple over the way it manages millions of apps for iPhones and iPads, threatening to expose not only Apple but also its tech industry peers to new antitrust scrutiny, The Washington Post reports. The new fight in front of the nine justices stems from a lawsuit initiated in California almost seven years ago where the plaintiffs allege that Apple has “monopolized” the market for iPhone apps. Read the full story.