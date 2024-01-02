New to a leadership role? Here’s how to get moving toward transformation

Brad Ives has a bit of experience in guiding organizations through uncharted waters. Before joining LSU’s Institute for Energy Innovation as director in October, he assisted North Carolina’s Catawba College in becoming the first certified carbon-neutral college in the Southeast.

And as North Carolina’s assistant secretary for natural resources, he drafted and negotiated wind farm legislation that led to the creation of the state’s first wind farm.

In each new role, Ives has learned to hit the ground running. “As a new leader, you should meet with key decision-makers and influencers as soon as possible,” Ives says. “Then, be a good listener. Ask lots of questions and find out their stories. Understand why they came to the organization, their challenges, where they need help, etc.

“You should also find ways to make their lives easier, and identify those things you can fix quickly,” he adds. “Most importantly, though, you should deliver on your promises. That will earn their ‘buy in’ to the process.”

Next, new leaders should reinforce the organization’s “corporate vision” with a solid business plan. “To do that, you must know your market,” Ives says. “Precisely identify the problem you’re trying to solve, the product you’re trying to bring to market, etc. Then, identify those things that haven’t been working, while preserving those things that are.”

And lastly, don’t be afraid to bring your own vision to the table.

“You have been selected as a new leader because you have an ability to see over the horizon,” Ives says, “and perhaps envision something that’s new and next level that the group can’t see.”