Baton Rouge brewery hopes to open early next year

Stock image

The father-son duo behind Le Chien Brewing Company is aiming to open their microbrewery early next year.

But their timeline is largely dependent on the Metro Council, which is being asked to waive a condition restricting businesses from serving alcohol within 300 feet of a church.

The microbrewery is looking to open on Highland Road in the former Rudolph’s Christmas Shop, about 270 feet across the street from New Rising Sun Baptist Church.

“We’ve looked everywhere (for a building). That’s the building that made the most sense. No one had the amount of parking we need,” says Brett Dunham, the son in the brewing operation.

The Metro Council will take up the waiver issue at its July 25 meeting. If approved, would allow the brewery to apply for an alcohol license and seek required rezoning. Dunham says they’re waiting on the approvals to sign a lease for the Highland Road building, which he compares to the Rural Life Museum with its rustic, old-barn vibe.

He stresses the business would not cause problems for the nearby church.

“We’re a family-oriented business that’s going to be doing community things and raising money for charities,” Dunham tells Daily Report. “It’s not like a college bar where we’re going to have people doing keg stands in the parking lot.”