New apartment community opening in Livingston Parish

The Palms at Juban Lakes Luxury Apartments, a $24.5 million complex in Denham Springs, is opening Wednesday, according to a company announcement.

The Palms, located on 16.5 acres on Buddy Ellis Road in Denham Springs, is part of a 69-acre parcel CST Land Developers purchased in July 2006. Construction on the 144-unit complex started last summer.

The new complex lies between two other apartment communities developed by CST, the Crossing Apartments and the Village at Juban Lakes.



The apartments have three-story garden style walk-up buildings designed for views of the grounds and were designed by architect Lance Malley, of The Architectural Studio. Murray McCullough of Benchmark Group did the engineering and Block Construction was the site’s contractor.



“This development is a high-end market rate development that has many unique features in the one, two and three bedroom gated community,” said CST Principal Tom Delahaye in a prepared statement.