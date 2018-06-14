MJ’s Cafe reopening at White Star Market in July

MJ’s Cafe will reopen at White Star Market in mid-July, the market announced today, becoming the tenth—and final—tenant of the gourmet food hall.

Owner Mary-Brennan Faucheux had been eyeing a new location for her popular Mid City restaurant since she was unable to renew the lease on its Jefferson Highway location. The 7-year-old cafe—which Faucheux once compared to a “vegetarian Cheers” episode—specializes in vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free salads, soups and sandwiches.

“My goal was to find a warm and exciting venue that was close to my loyal Mid City clientele, and would also present an opportunity to share our mission of healthy eating to an expanded group of potential customers,” Faucheux says in a statement. “White Star is exactly what I was looking for.”

White Star Market, which opened May 11 on Government Street, is also home to Gov’t Street Taco, Jolie @ the Market, the Big Squeezy, Reve Coffee Roasters, Chow Yum Phat, D’atz Italian, Mouton bar, Fete Au Fete and, most recently, Counterspace BR.

The Government Street food hall was originally supposed to have nine tenants. However, when Michael Mangham’s Southern Plate shut down shortly after opening, Southern Plate’s space was divided in two, making room for Counterspace BR, a bakery that will open Sunday, and MJ’s Cafe.

White Star developer Clark Gaines won’t say why exactly Southern Plate shut down so soon after opening, except to say Mangham had personal reasons for closing.

“It had nothing to do with the business,” he says.

In the newly configured space, Faucheux will serve Vegan BLT sandwiches, Falafel Waffle Salads, Almond Date Tarts and an assortment of avocado toasts.

MJ’s Cafe plans to operate six days a week, closed on Mondays. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends.