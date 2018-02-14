Mid City Redevelopment Alliance seeks expansion of area’s cultural district

The Mid City Redevelopment Alliance wants to expand the boundaries of the Mid City Cultural District in an effort to bring more investment dollars to the area bound by Interstate 110, Foster Drive, Choctaw Drive and North Street.

Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker plans to introduce a resolution at today’s council meeting authorizing the redevelopment alliance—which administers the district, and tracks businesses and other activity in the area—to prepare and submit an application to the state for the expansion.

The effort is separate from Councilman Matt Watson’s request to expand the boundaries of the Bocage Cultural District, says Samuel Sanders, executive director of the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance.

The request to expand the district’s boundaries is in response to the rise in investor interest in the area, Sanders says. Expanding the district’s boundaries would make more properties eligible for the district’s tax incentives. It’s hoped the allure of incentives will draw more investors, additional development and more people, he adds.

“This is an effort to bring some of that money a little bit to the north of the district,” he says.

The current Mid City Cultural District generally encompasses an area that includes I-110, North Street, Florida Boulevard, Kenmore Avenue, Government Street, Claycut Road, Broussard Street, Eugene Street and Wisteria Street and South Boulevard. The district was created during the 2007 Legislative session.

Development within the district can qualify for three tax incentives: A sales tax exemption on certain original works of art, individual income tax credits for eligible expenses arising from the rehabilitation of certain owner-occupied residential or mixed-use structures, and income and corporate franchise tax credits for eligible expenses incurred during the rehabilitation of certain historic structures.

Interest has grown in the I-110, Foster Drive, Choctaw Drive and North Street area over the past two years—particularly by developers seeking to convert large industrial sites along the Choctaw corridor, Sanders says.