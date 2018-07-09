Mestizo expanding with additional seating, private event space

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine is undergoing an expansion of 800 square feet to add 55 additional seats to the restaurant and a private banquet space for events.

Mestizo owner Jim Urdiales says the expansion should be completed by November, in time for the restaurant’s 20th anniversary. At the same time, he plans to update the menu and wine list to further enhance the restaurant, which currently has seating for about 120.

With the expansion and upgrades, Urdiales is looking to elevate perceptions about dining or booking an event at a Mexican restaurant. He says no other Mexican eatery in Baton Rouge will be able to offer a comparable event space or higher level of dining experience.

Urdiales says the restaurant will stay open during construction, which will be completed by Fritz Embaugh of Plus One Design and Construction. The restaurant currently seats 120 people.

“This is the next level for Mestizo,” says Urdiales.

Urdiales hired designer Derryl Didier of Watts & Didier to come up with the plans for the expansion, and interior designer Elizabeth Carter to shape the space, which he says will have a “modern, elegant feel.”

The restaurant has been located on South Acadian Thruway, across from TJ Ribs, since 2006, when it relocated from its original location on Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

The expansion comes just three years after Urdiales was forced to file bankruptcy amid struggles with creditors stemming from myriad issues, including the opening and subsequent closing of a second restaurant, La Mestiza in Prairieville.