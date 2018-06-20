Megasite along I-10 recommended by Calcasieu zoning board

A move to rezone 12,000 acres along Interstate 10 east of Vinton to allow for an industrial development megasite got the approval Tuesday of the Calcasieu Parish Planning and Zoning board, the American Press reports.

Mark McMurry, a former parish administrator who is pushing for the change, said rezoning the property would allow the region to better compete for large development projects like assembly plants, and could provide job opportunities for generations.

Residents near the site contend there’s a lack of details for development and could hurt the area’s overall quality of life, especially for farmers and ranchers.

The property stretches across I-10 from La. 90 south to La. 108 and starts roughly 10 miles from the Texas border.

Calcasieu’s Police Jury is set to take up the matter Thursday evening.

