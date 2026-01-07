McGlinchey Stafford, one of Louisiana’s most prominent law firms, is dissolving

McGlinchey, a New Orleans-founded business law firm with a sizable national footprint, is dissolving after more than 50 years in operation.

On Monday, the firm’s equity members voted to begin an orderly wind-down of operations, according to a statement.

The firm says there was no single triggering event that led to the move. Instead, the decision was based on a “combination of market factors and internal circumstances.”

Outside consultants and counsel have been retained to guide the firm through all wind-down activities, including transitioning client service and supporting employees. A number of McGlinchey attorneys have already announced plans to join other law firms.

The pending dissolution comes just months after McGlinchey relocated its Baton Rouge operations to downtown’s newly renovated II Rivermark Centre.

At press time, it was not immediately clear when exactly the formal dissolution would commence. Read the announcement.