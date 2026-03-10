LED launches accelerator to help local firms win major project contracts

Louisiana Economic Development has launched a new accelerator program designed to help local companies compete for procurement opportunities tied to major projects across the state.

The six-month Source Louisiana Accelerator Program will help participating businesses strengthen operations, align with national supplier standards and better position themselves for contracting opportunities with large industrial and infrastructure developments. The program builds on the state’s existing Source Louisiana platform, which connects companies with prime contractors and project developers.

Delivered in partnership with Blue Wave, the accelerator combines in-person and virtual training focused on improving internal systems, operational competitiveness and supplier readiness. Participants will also have opportunities to connect directly with major buyers and industry partners.

State officials say the initiative comes as Louisiana advances a wave of large projects requiring strong local supply chains.

The program will host two cohorts annually with about 50 companies each. Applications for the first 2026 cohort are open through March 31.