Main Squeeze, Wildwood Pizza, Home Bank to open at Long Farm

Three new commercial tenants are slated to open early next year at Long Farm Village, Russell Moseley’s 237-acre mixed-use development at Antioch Road and Airline Highway.

Wildwood Pizza, an Alexandria-based casual restaurant, and Home Bank, a Lafayette-based bank with 39 locations, will both take up space in a new 9,725-square-foot building, where Moseley says he’s still finalizing a few more leases. It will be the restaurant’s first Baton Rouge location and the bank’s fourth.

Coming to a 1,600-square-foot building will be Main Squeeze Juice Company, which specializes in juices, smoothies and acai bowls.

“It complements some of the other healthy aspects of Long Farm, like Orange Theory and Massage Envy,” Moseley says.

The tenants will be located in one of two new buildings going up at Long Farm (both west of Rouses), which will bring the development’s total retail space to 90,000 square feet. When fully built out, the Traditional Neighborhood Development is designed to include 600,000 square feet of retail and office space.

Moseley declines to discuss construction costs at this point, only saying the buildings will be “relatively expensive to build.” He anticipates construction to begin in the next couple months.

Meanwhile, Moseley is working on 39 new residential lots in two phases, with 25 currently on sale. The four builders behind this filing are constructing a mix of lake lots, front-road lots and alley lots. In the next filing, developers will connect Long Farm Road to Antioch Boulevard, allowing residents to access the commercial area without having to leave Long Farm.

