LSU says no confirmed cases of coronavirus; weighs post-spring break closure

After concerns began circulating this week that an LSU student teacher had potentially contracted the COVID-19, LSU officials issued a statement this afternoon saying an investigation determined “the individual in question is asymptomatic and not within the threat parameters set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Office of Public Health.”

The university says it has “no reason to believe anyone at LSU is clinically affected.”

Of the six presumptive positive cases in Louisiana, all are in the New Orleans area.

As LSU prepares for spring break to begin on March 22, the university says it is “considering whether closing after spring break would be beneficial.”

The latest announcement says the school is also considering whether it will move to online classes and has asked faculty to prepare for that possibility. Similar measures have been taken at schools across the country.

“At this time, with no confirmed cases at LSU, we are not yet opting to close or move entirely to online classes,” the announcement says, adding the university’s goal is to finish the spring semester so students can complete their credits and prevent any graduation delays.

If LSU does close, the administration says students who live on campus and are unable to leave would still be given a place to live and meals.

Most campus events, including sporting events and graduations, are expected to go on as planned.

With spring break approaching, officials are warning students and faculty not to travel to places that could put them in close contact with people where the virus is more prevalent.

All university-related travel is already being put through an approval process.

“While the university cannot control your personal travel, please know that international travel of any kind is not advisable, and that you may be required to self-quarantine when you return from that travel, depending on what country you have visited,” the announcement says.

The university is encouraging anyone with concerns about being exposed to the virus to contact their health care provider, or students can contact the Student Health Center.

“We pledge to immediately inform the campus if there are any confirmed cases of coronavirus at LSU,” the announcement says.

Officials say they will continue to post updates on the university’s website and social media pages.

Any changes to summer classes and camps, and intersession have yet to be determined “since those events are still several months away.” Read the full announcement.