LSU cancels classes ahead of national championship game

The LSU Board of Supervisors at its meeting today voted unanimously to cancel classes at LSU’s Baton Rouge campus on Monday and Tuesday for the CFP National Championship Game being played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Monday evening.

Board member Jay Blossman made the motion to cancel classes.

Interim President Thomas Galligan explained that the administration had previously decided not to cancel school because Monday is the first day of the semester and the second Monday of the semester is also a holiday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Also, LSU’s faculty senate had recommended against it.

But Galligan said the administration “certainly understands the passion,” surrounding enthusiasm for the championship and is concerned for student safety.

“So we will respect and implement whatever decision the board makes,” he said.