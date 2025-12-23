Roundup: Holiday shopping / Gulf expansion / Consumer confidence

Stocking stuffers: Wellness supplements are emerging as a holiday gifting category as retailers give them more shelf space ahead of New Year’s resolutions. Brands are leaning into gift sets, upgraded packaging and affordable stocking stuffers, as shoppers seek practical, self-care–focused gifts tied to sleep, stress relief and nutrition. Read more from CNBC.

Expanding into the Gulf: UK-based Harbour Energy on Monday announced it has agreed to acquire deepwater specialist LLOG Exploration Company for $3.2 billion, providing the company with a presence in the Gulf. The transaction, expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, “positions us as a leading player in a region with well-established infrastructure, a supportive fiscal and regulatory environment and opportunities for additional growth,” Harbour CEO Linda Z Cook said in a statement. Read more from The Center Square.

Fifth straight decline: US consumer confidence declined for a fifth consecutive month on more pessimistic views of the labor market and business conditions. The Conference Board’s gauge decreased to 89.1 from 92.9 last month, data out Tuesday shows. The falling streak is now tied for the longest since 2008. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

