Local industry feeling trickle-down effects from coronavirus spread 

Industry is slowing down as efforts continue to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. As of this morning, Louisiana has 33 presumptive positive cases, mostly in the New Orleans area; no cases have been reported in Baton Rouge.

But as national and global companies with plants in the Baton Rouge area are moving to critical employee-only policies, consulting firms are starting to feel the trickle-down effects.

Adam Beary, the owner of Bear Process Safety, says as consultants, they often don’t meet that “critical employee” category for much of their work, so they’re finding ways to work remotely when they can.

Plants like BSF and Marathon, and others in the chemical and petrochemical sector, are moving toward the critical employee-only mandate in the next week or so, he says.

While they’re valuing the safety of workers, these changes can have a big impact on contractors and construction, especially for projects that need direct, on-site involvement.

“As an owner, as a new company, we run fairly lean, but it’s always a concern as an owner to provide for our employees, that’s my main concern,” he says.

As the state works to slow the spread of virus, Beary says “everyone’s kind of waiting and seeing.”

“It’s interesting because I think the region has taken a stance, as much of the country, to sort of be proactive and maybe even a conservative reaction,“ all to prevent getting to the point of really widespread, heavy impact on the region, he says. “I’m hoping for a short impact to what we’re doing.”

Yet there’s no real indication of how long the virus could linger; it could be a couple of months or it could be much longer.

As a small company, Bear Process Safety is already starting to do some remote work, and finding new ways to hold web meetings with clients. That can pose communication challenges in making sure task lists are checked off without slowing down planning stages.

But the biggest effects are still felt downstream, as construction projects are stalled or put on hold.

“Of all the projects and expansions going on in the region, some of those expansions, Methanex, BASF, have done module builds. Those are done in Chinese and Asian regions,” Beary says. However, with the spread starting to slow in those areas, production could pick back up soon.