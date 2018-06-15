LaPolitics: Former Tiger footballer eyeing run; pro-governor group on TV

George Bevan, a former All-America on the late 1960s LSU football team, may be eyeing a run at the state Senate. A co-founder of Bernhard Capital Partners, Bevan could be a fierce competitor if he decides to make a bid for Senate District 16 during the 2019 election cycle. The seat is currently held by term-limited Sen. Dan Claitor. Rep. Franklin Foil has been considered an early favorite for the seat, and several others are said to be looking at it as well.

— Rebuild Louisiana, the super PAC supporting the re-election of Gov. John Bel Edwards, went on TV yesterday with a new commercial. The spot will be running throughout the state as Edwards and lawmakers head into what could be the year’s final legislative session. Maybe. Rebuild’s overall buy includes social and digital as well.

They Said It: “Right now it seems like we come to the Legislature, eat steaks and play with people’s lives without getting results.”—state Rep. Marcus Hunter, D-Monroe, on public perception, in The (Monroe) News-Star

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.