Landlords are practically giving fading American malls away

As they battle the rise of e-commerce, U.S. mall owners are trying to clear their books of fading centers so they can focus on the most profitable ones.



That’s proving difficult, with just a shallow pool of investors who are willing to take on a declining mall and even fewer who would pay what the landlords want, Bloomberg reports.



Only about $3 billion of retail real estate changed hands in April, a 27% drop from a year earlier and the lowest monthly tally since February 2013, according to the latest data from Real Capital Analytics Inc. Mall giants such as Simon Property Group Inc. and GGP Inc. are spending billions to update their centers, adding experiences that can’t be found online and reinventing the cavernous spaces left behind by failing department stores.

But there’s a growing set of lower-tier malls that have slid too far toward irrelevance to be worth a costly overhaul, prompting owners to sell for anything they can get.



The Philadelphia-based Real Estate Investment Trust has sold 17 bottom-tier malls since 2013. The last deal, completed in September, was a $33.2 million transaction for the Logan Valley Mall in Altoona, Pennsylvania, anchored by Macy’s, JCPenney and Sears stores. If those same properties were on the market today, prices would be substantially lower, says REIT CEO Joe Coradino.

