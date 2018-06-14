Lafayette developer eyeing Baton Rouge for cottage-style rental housing

Lafayette-based McLain Companies is planning to bring a new rental housing concept to Baton Rouge—a gated community of upscale single-family cottages.

The company already has two similar developments in Lafayette: The Cottage at Southpark and The Cottage at East Broussard. Also, Gabe’s Crossing is in the works in Youngsville and a fourth project is underway in Lake Charles.

Owner Bryan McLain is working with Mark Hebert, of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, to find a suitable Baton Rouge location.

He envisions the development encompassing 10 to 12 acres of land with up to 100 cottages, plus a clubhouse, pool and pet park—essentially mirroring the Gabe’s Crossing development.

The concept in Lafayette has proven successful with a mix of demographic groups, McLain says, with occupancy rates near 95%.

“A lot of our residents don’t want the upkeep. We do the yards, plant flowers, pressure wash the homes,” McLain says. “We own and manage the property so we have a vested interest as owners to have top-notch service.”

The Baton Rouge development would offer two floor plans: One just under 1,000 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms; the other at nearly 1,300 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Each cottage offers 10-foot ceilings, open layouts and private covered parking.

Inspired by Alys Beach along 30-A near Panama City, the cottages will be painted white with colored doors and shutters.

“We were some of the first people to get into single-family rentals here,” McLain says. “It’s a unique concept.”