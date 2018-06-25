Kleinpeter family sells Perkins Road property for $1.9M

Six members of the Kleinpeter family have sold nearly 3.5 acres of land on Perkins Road for approximately $1.9 million, according to sales documents filed Friday.

Though it’s unclear where exactly the land is located, sales documents indicate it is near the intersection of Perkins Road and Old Perkins Road.

Kenny Kleinpeter, who is listed as the seller—along with Sue Anne Kleinpeter Cox, Mary Alice Kleinpeter Mallett, Jeanette Kleinpeter Ponson, Stephen Sears Kleinpeter, Jeffrey Andrew Kleinpeter—could not be reached by this afternoon’s deadline for further details.

The buyer, JHJ Property 1 LLC, whose manager is James Jenkins, also could not be reached for comment.

Sales documents show the buyer’s address as 9810 Bluebonnet Blvd., which is the home of one of three ClimaStor self storage locations in Baton Rouge.

The sale includes two tracts of land, documents show. One is a roughly 3.1-acre tract off Perkins Road. A tax parcel identification number listed in sales documents indicates the land is at 18666 Perkins Road. The sale also includes about one-quarter of an acre that is described in sales documents as being a portion of the abandoned Old Perkins Road right of way.