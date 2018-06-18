Kinesics facilities expanding to LWCC, 440 on Third and beyond

Kinesics, the tech startup founded just a little over one year ago by kinesiologist-turned-entrepreneur Gerald Drefahl, is rapidly expanding both locally and out of state with several new wellness facilities.

The facilities are developed using the Kinesics software, which uses predictive analytics to create customized rehabilitation and corporate wellness programs.

In early July, a Kinesics-based facility will open on the ground floor of the Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation headquarters building on South Acadian Thruway. The facility will be operated by Dallas-based Cooper Clinics but will use Kinesics’ proprietary software, which analyzes the physical mobility of users and gives predictive analytics into their health. That data can then be used not only to design customized wellness and workout programs but as a risk management product.

In August, another Kinesics facility—440 Fitness—will open in a 10,000-square-foot space on the second floor of the 440 on Third building downtown, above Matherne’s supermarket. The facility will be adjacent to Kinesics’ newly relocated corporate offices and production studio in the building.

“Everyone who walks in will be evaluated and we’ll be able to give them a specific plan (for their fitness and wellness),” says Drefahl. “There’s not going to be anything like it.”

440 Fitness is one of several Kinesics-based facilities 440 on Third developers David Weinstein and Dyke Nelson plan to put in their mixed-use developments in the region, according to Drefahl.

“David and Dyke are committed to expanding this through five more facilities in Louisiana and Mississippi in the next year,” Drefahl says. “We’re so excited to have them on board.”

Earlier this year, three other Kinesics-based Texas facilities opened in the Dallas and Houston markets.

The growth has been rapid for Drefahl, who founded Kinesics just 14 months ago. The firm was spun off from his local training and physical therapy facility, FITT, as a data-driven training program that could be scalable for large employee groups.

He partnered with Sparkhound to develop Kinesics’ software, which he now licenses to facilities like the ones in Texas and the ones planned for the LWCC and 440 on Third building. He says company growth, fueled by startup capital from angel investors, has exceeded 300% this year.

“The growth has been insane,” says Drefahl, who hints that more big deals for Kinesics-based facilities are in the works.