John D’Angelo named a Gulf Coast Entrepreneur of the Year

John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, won an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 Award for the Gulf Coast Area, the bank and Ernst & Young announced.

He was selected as a finalist by a panel of judges in May for the award that recognizes excelling entrepreneurs.

The nine award winners were announced Thursday in Houston, with D’Angelo and Lenny Lemoine, CEO of the Lafayette contracting firm The Lemoine Company, winning from Louisiana. The other seven honorees are from Texas.

“EY has been recognizing leading entrepreneurs who do things differently for more than three decades,” says Debra von Storch, EY program director, in a prepared statement, adding the 2018 winners “boldly break the mold to create new solutions, innovations and possibilities that redefine how we live, work and play.”

D’Angelo and Lemoine will now go on to be considered for the national Entrepreneur of the Year award, which will be announced in November.