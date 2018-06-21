Izzo’s, Lit Pizza owner acquires Table Fresh Foods commissary division

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito and Lit Pizza owner Ozzie Fernandez has acquired the commissary division of Table Fresh Foods, a subsidiary of Associated Grocers, with plans to launch a manufacturing and distribution facility called Central Kitchen Foods.

Fernandez, who bought the AG facility on Choctaw Drive in April, says it will be used to prepare and distribute food products and produce to his and other restaurants. The new venture is part of Fernandez’s growth strategy as his two fast-casual restaurant concepts continue to expand.

“We’re manufacturing and centralizing a lot of our products and taking advantage of our buying power and distributing to restaurants,” he says. “It allows us to keep costs down and keep menu prices low for our customers.”

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Izzo’s currently has 16 locations, from Lake Charles to Mississippi, with two more openings planned for later this year. Lit Pizza, Fernandez’s newer concept, has two locations with four more coming online this year. The Baton Rouge-based restaurateur also opened Rocca Pizzeria in Mid City in January.

AG has owned Table Fresh Foods since May 2014 when it acquired the business from L&A Quality Foods, then an eight-year-old wholesale distribution company with 200 restaurant clients. AG rebranded the business as Table Fresh Foods in 2015, with plans to grow its customer base.

In December, Capitol City Produce purchased the distribution business of Table Fresh from AG, but the deal did not include the commissary division, which sold prepared foods to independent supermarkets that are part of the AG network as well as to restaurants. At the time, AG President and CEO Emile Breaux said Table Fresh saw growth opportunities in the prepared foods business and wanted to concentrate its efforts there.

Breaux could not be reached for comment this morning.