Is your business safe from cyber attacks? Get answers from the experts in Business Report’s webcast Wednesday

Malware. Ransomware. Phishing. Vishing. Smishing. Spoofing. Data leakage. APT. DDoS. MiTM. Social engineering. Password attacks. Viruses. Worms. Trojan horses.

Cyberattacks on companies and organizations of all sizes in Louisiana are on the rise—and becoming more sophisticated. Many small- to medium-sized businesses feel overwhelmed by IT security threats, how to deal with them and the costs involved. What’s next?

“What Should You Know About Cybersecurity in 2020?” is the focus of the next session of the Business Report Power Breakfast Series, a webcast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Aug. 12. The event is sponsored by Jones Walker law firm, Cox Business and LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors. The forum was originally scheduled as a live event but is now virtual in keeping with restrictions on community events due to the pandemic.

Learn from three cybersecurity experts how and why smaller businesses are targeted, and get tips, insights and other tools that can protect your data, your employees and your customers.

Meet our panelists:

Jeffrey Moulton

President and CEO, Stephenson Technologies Corp.; Executive Director, Stephenson’s National Center for Security Research and Training and the Transformation Technologies and Cyber Research Center at LSU

Jeff Moulton is the president and CEO of Stephenson Technologies Corp., an LSU nonprofit professional services R&D firm focused on cybersecurity, ISSE, and C&A. He is also executive director of Stephenson’s National Center for Security Research and Training and the Transformation Technologies and Cyber Research Center at LSU. He has in-depth experience within the intelligence communities assessing and defining corporate-level and globally deployable network security solutions. He has been appointed to the ODNI/NSA Computational Cyber Security in Compromised Environments, the Secretary of the Air Force’s Cyber Vision 2025 Committee, the AFCEA International Cyber Committee, and the IEEE Homeland Security Technologies (Cyber Panel) Committee. His technical certifications include: CISSP, ISC2, PMP, Project Management Institute and National Security Agency Information Assurance Manager, INFOSEC Evaluation Methodology, Open Source Professional Security Analyst, and Malware Forensics Investigator, Wetsone.

Duane Barnes

CTO of Rapid Scale, a COX Business Company

Duane Barnes is responsible for the service delivery, support, solutions engineering, software engineering, project management, compliance, and architecture for Rapid Scale, a managed cloud service of COX Business Company. He has more than 20 years of experience working in IT focusing on enterprise data center and security services. His expertise is in complex data center solutions and managed hosting projects, cloud computing, virtualization, storage, cloud storage, SaaS, networking, disaster recovery, security, and VoIP. He currently holds numerous industry certifications from Microsoft, Cisco, VMware, CompTIA, HP, and EMC.

Bill Bradley

Technology and Leadership Advisor,

Former CIO at CenturyLink (retired)

Bill Bradley, currently an executive in residence at Louisiana Tech University, has more than three decades of experience in cybersecurity and information technology, with roles ranging from software developer to chief technology officer and chief information officer at CenturyLink. Under his leadership, the company’s global workforce ensured CenturyLink was protected and its cyber technology services customers received support from a trusted partner. During his tenure as chief technology officer and chief information officer, Bradley’s leadership was fundamental in CenturyTel’s acquisition of Embarq in 2009 to create CenturyLink, successfully integrating hundreds of applications, converting millions of customers to a single consumer billing system, and tripling the scale of the IT organization. He also contributed to CenturyLink’s acquisition of Qwest in 2011, doubling the scale of the IT organization to support millions of customers and more than 40,000 employees. He is the recipient of the 2015 Global CIO Breakaway Leadership Award recognizing leaders changing the face of information technology.