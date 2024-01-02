How executives can inspire creativity

“If strategy tells us what we are going to say and who we’re going to say it to, creative tells us how we’re going to say it.”

That’s how Jeremy Beyt, co-founder of ThreeSixtyEight, distills the many facets of his position as the creative agency’s chief creative officer. Much of his role is centered on ensuring that the firm provides the right conditions to allow team members to come up with the most compelling ideas and the best end products.

“In our lexicon here, we talk about ‘uncommon thinking,’” Beyt explains. “The pace of culture and technology has driven this disposable-content sort of environment where any content you post today is out the window tomorrow and you need something new, and it has created this kind of frenzy. Our belief is that that’s not necessarily a good thing. There is a space for more thoughtful, more meaningful expressions, and more meaningful ideas.”

But how can a leader guide his or her team to generate those meaningful creative concepts? We asked Beyt to share more about how to spark creativity among your team members—and keep the flames burning bright no matter the circumstances.

What makes creativity vital to the success of a company or organization?

Creativity is the antidote to commoditization and transactional relationships. It’s easy to make a widget and sell it, but then someone else will make that widget cheaper or faster and sell it for less. But if you can do something creative, something that has a true uniqueness to it, you can build an identity around it that is everlasting. And finding a story to convey that idea turns it into something you’ll never forget.

Why do you think creativity traditionally has been undervalued in the business world?

It’s the on-demand culture. Sometime in the early 2000s, we hit this space where people had access to everything all the time, and it was an embarrassment of riches where people sacrificed substance for dopamine, essentially. The economy optimized in the direction of transactionalism, and creativity took a backseat in many ways. But I still believe that in a time when you can serve anything anywhere to anyone, the only differential that you have is your creativity.

What can leaders do to inspire creativity among their team members?

One way is to ask better questions. We ask questions that move us past the first ideas to the next idea, which often is more interesting. Another way is to change your environment; get them into a space that inspires them or challenges them and you’re going to change the ideas that come to you. And the last thing I would say is a fun one: Start with a bad idea. Ask the team to throw out the worst idea and take it from there; it takes the pressure out of the situation and then you start to have a little fun. Fun is definitely a prerequisite for being creative.

How do you keep the creativity flowing, especially during busy or difficult times?

There’s an old quote that says, “Great artists steal.” If you’re pressured for great creative, make sure you have some great creative inspiration on hand to reference. When you’re under the gun and you don’t have time for a big roundtable discussion, just go to your inspiration sources and that will often be enough to give you another way of thinking. A great creator is just the sum of their sources at the end of the day.

What are the biggest challenges to creativity that a team might face, and how do you overcome those?

There are three that stick out to me. The first is time: Time is most often not the best way to create restraint for creative work. Number two is energy: Creativity is not an infinite resource, and it diminishes, so you have to have downtime to refill your creative tank. The third is group dynamics—introverts versus extroverts and everything in between. A good leader will be mindful of being equitable and encouraging and cultivating ideas from everyone in the group, not just the loudest person or the person who speaks first. If you wait for that introvert and you harvest the idea from them, it’s often the best one because they’re more thoughtful and they’re better listeners.