High-income Americans are the happiest on record

Americans with household incomes over $100,000 are the most upbeat they’ve been in over a decade, Bloomberg reports.

Sentiment among high-earning Americans jumped to 84.3, the highest since 2004 when the company began releasing its Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index. However, such gauges tend to be volatile and fluctuate week-to-week. The lowest it has been was in the midst of the recession in 2008 when it fell to below 40 points.

However, the brighter mood doesn’t extend to families who fall at the opposite end of the spectrum. The comfort index for households with incomes below $15,000 fell to a three-month low of 29.4 out of a possible 100 points.

Read the full story.