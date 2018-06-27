Health Tip of the Week, Sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Sunscreen is your last line of defense
Most people know that excessive exposure to the sun’s UV rays can cause cancer. Even so, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. While sunscreen is a great tool, the best protection against skin cancer and premature skin aging brings us back to the not-so-sexy basics: cover up, find shade and avoid the sun from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. When selecting a sunscreen, choose one with “broad spectrum” protection and an SPF of 30 or higher, reapplying at least every two hours.
