Health Tip of the Week, Sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Is Happy Hour hijacking your health?

We celebrate with it. We commiserate with it. We relax with it. But when does alcohol consumption cross the line to unhealthy or abusive? According to the National Institutes of Health, one drink is equal to a 12-ounce beer, a 5-ounce glass of wine or a 1.5-ounce glass of liquor. Too much for men is more than four drinks per day or 14 per week. For women, too much is more than three drinks per day or seven per week. Still not sure if your drinking crosses the line? Generally speaking, when someone continues to drink despite the consequences, it’s a problem.

