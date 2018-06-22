‘A great day for Louisiana agriculture’: House passes Farm Bill

The U.S. House passed its version of the Farm Bill Thursday on a 213-211 vote and the timing was perfect for Louisiana, where the Farm Bureau Federation is hosting the largest annual gathering for producers in the state here at its annual convention, The News Star reports.



“It was a squeaker, but we were able to get it across the finish line,” says U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, Louisiana’s only member of the House on the Agriculture Committee. “It’s a great day for Louisiana agriculture.”



The Senate is expected to vote on its version of the bill later this month. It will then head to a conference committee for the final version.



“This is a critical time for agriculture,” Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation President Ronnie Anderson said earlier this week as farmers sat on pins and needles.



Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain hailed its passage, calling the Farm Bill “the road map for the biggest industry in our state and in America.”



“It sets the course for the foundation of the economy,” Strain adds



Agriculture has annual $13 billion economic impact in Louisiana.



Meanwhile, state lawmakers have until June 27 to decide whether to pass enough new taxes to avoid a minimum 24% cut to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and its services.



Strain said proposed budget cuts to his department threaten everything from firefighting in the state’s forests to food inspections and saltwater conservation.

