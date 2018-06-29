Free Trade agreement boosts AgCenter funding

The Columbia Free Trade Agreement—enabling the duty-free selling of rice—has paid dividends to the state of Louisiana, providing funds that are now being funneled back into research at the LSU AgCenter’s H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station.



Last year, Colombian funds from the agreement generated $1.8 million for Louisiana rice research. U.S. rice can be sold in Colombia duty-free generating revenue for the state, said Jackie Loewer, president of the Louisiana Rice Research Board, according to an LSU AgCenter announcement.

The money has been used to fund long-term improvements at the research station as well as fund a $1 million endowed chair for rice research at the LSU AgCenter.



